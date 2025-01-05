Dense fog in Delhi-NCR affects over 160 flights, delays 50 trains (Ld)

New Delhi, Jan 5 (IANS) Dense fog enveloped Delhi-NCR on Sunday, reducing visibility and hitting flight and train operations.

The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) recorded more than 155 delays and eight cancellations. The delays were reported for aircraft not equipped with advanced CAT III navigation systems.

The Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) reassured travellers that landings and takeoffs were ongoing, but cautioned that non-CAT III-compliant flights might face delays.

DIAL advised passengers to stay in touch with their airlines for real-time updates on flight schedules.

At New Delhi Railway Station, numerous trains reported significant delays due to near-zero visibility. Due to near-zero visibility, over 50 trains have been delayed across the national capital.

Meanwhile, traffic on the road moved sluggishly as dense fog reduced the visibility.

The Railways have urged the passengers to travel only after checking the status of their train.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert for dense fog during the morning hours, warning of reduced visibility across the city.

Delhi continued to reel under biting cold conditions with the minimum temperature dropping to nine degrees Celsius.

Motorists navigated through the thick blanket of fog with extreme caution, but congestion was inevitable in several parts of the capital.

The IMD has forecast a maximum temperature of 18 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 10 degrees Celsius for Sunday.

Partly cloudy skies are expected during the afternoon and evening.

Smog and shallow fog are expected to linger into the evening and night, affecting air quality and visibility.

On Saturday, visibility reduced to zero in Delhi for an extended nine-hour period, marking the longest stretch of such dense fog this winter season.

