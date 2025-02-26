'What’s his contribution to party?' Udit Raj responds to Tharoor’s remarks on his role in Cong

New Delhi, Feb 26 (IANS) Congress leader Udit Raj on Wednesday sharply responded to senior leader Shashi Tharoor's recent remarks, seeking clarification about his role in the party. Raj stated that Tharoor should answer what's his contribution to the Congress.

While speaking to IANS, Udit Raj remarked, “Shashi Tharoor, what are you doing for the party?"

Raj continued, "The Congress made him a minister, he is also an MP. The party has given him a lot. What did he give back or do for the party?"

"The party did a lot during the good days, now the party is going through bad times. He should think about how he should give back to the party,” he added.

The senior Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram, Shashi Tharoor has been under scrutiny for his recent praise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s US visit and the Kerala government's industrial growth under Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

These comments have added to his ongoing tensions within the Congress party, particularly with its Kerala unit.

Despite being a four-time MP from Thiruvananthapuram, Tharoor’s frustrations have deepened since his unsuccessful bid to become the Congress President, which led to comments and criticism from party colleagues.

Recently, Tharoor met with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, where he reportedly sought clarification on his role within the party and expressed dissatisfaction with being sidelined.

Sources suggest that former UN diplomat Tharoor voiced concerns over his exclusion from significant party discussions and parliamentary debates, which further highlighted his growing frustration with the Congress leadership.

While Tharoor has largely refrained from publicly addressing his issues within the party, his social media posts have been seen as subtle hints about his grievances.

Udit Raj’s comments highlight the growing rift within the Congress, as leaders like Tharoor express dissatisfaction with their roles amid the party's ongoing struggles following recent electoral losses.

