Vivek Agnihotri starts working on a new script about an untapped subject on Maha Shivratri

Mumbai, Feb 26 (IANS) Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri has announced that he has begun working on a new script on an incredible, untapped subject, marking the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri.

The director, known for his thought-provoking work such as 'The Kashmir Files', took to social media to share this news, providing a glimpse into his creative process. In his post, Agnihotri wrote, “On this day of Mahashivratri, I’ve started writing a new script on an incredible, untouched subject. My team spent a long time researching it. After living with pain and anger for four years while making #TheDelhiFiles, this feels like a complete detox.”

The filmmaker also posted a selfie of himself, where he is seen sitting on a chair with his laptop.

Meanwhile, Vivek Agnihotri is currently busy with his upcoming project, “The Delhi Files - The Bengal Chapter.” On October 3, 2024, Agnihotri announced his next project, “The Delhi Files - The Bengal Chapter,” set to release on August 15, 2025.

The film will be released in two parts, with "The Bengal Chapter" being the first installment. Sharing the poster on social media, Vivek wrote, “MARK YOUR CALENDAR: August 15, 2025. After years of research, the story of #TheDelhiFiles is too powerful for one part. We’re excited to bring you The Bengal Chapter – the first of two parts, unveiling a significant chapter in our history.”

"The Delhi Files" stars Agnihotri's wife, Pallavi Joshi, who is also co-producing the film. The cast also includes Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Puneet Issar, Babbu Maan, Govind Namdev, and Palomi Ghosh, among others.

On January 26, the makers shared the intriguing first-look poster of Mithun Chakraborty, featuring him in an intense avatar. The poster featured him reciting the Constitution of India with a burned tongue amidst a vacant corridor. Mithun appeared rugged, with a white beard, passionately reciting the Constitution.

“The Delhi Files - The Bengal Chapter” delves into the poignant Bengal tragedy, revealing a lesser-known chapter of India’s history.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.