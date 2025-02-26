Bihar cabinet expansion today; seven ministers to take oath

Patna, Feb 26 (IANS) In a major political development ahead of the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025, the Nitish Kumar government will expand its cabinet on Wednesday, with the induction of seven ministers.

Earlier in the day, Revenue and Land Reforms Minister Dilip Jaiswal resigned and confirmed the cabinet expansion.

HAM(S) leader Santosh Kumar Suman confirmed receiving an informal invite from cabinet minister Mangal Pandey and Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary to reach Raj Bhavan at 4 p.m.

"I received calls from Health Minister Mangal Pandey and Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary who invited me to Raj Bhavan. I have not received any official phone call or letter from the Raj Bhavan about the cabinet expansion but I will go there at 4 p.m. today," Suman said.

Political activity intensified at the residences of CM Nitish Kumar, Dy CM Choudhary, and BJP state chief Jaiswal.

The BJP's central leadership has reportedly approved the final list of new ministers.

Among the leaders who might be inducted into the Nitish Kumar cabinet were Janak Singh and Raju Singh who represent the Rajput caste, Aruna Devi, Anil Sharma, Devkant from the Bhumihar caste, Naval Kishore Yadav from the Yadav caste and Vijay Mandal from Extremely Backward Caste (EBC).

With BJP leaders actively coordinating with the party's state in-charge Vinod Tawde, the cabinet expansion is expected to bolster NDA's caste balance ahead of the 2025 Assembly polls.

This expansion is crucial in strengthening BJP's influence in Bihar politics while ensuring smooth coordination with JD(U) before the elections.

Jaiswal said that he was quitting as minister adhering to BJP’s one person, one post policy. Jaiswal, who was appointed BJP state president, stated that holding both positions goes against party principles.

"BJP has a policy of one person one post and hence I resigned from the post of cabinet minister but will continue to lead the BJP in Bihar as a state president," Jaiswal told IANS in Patna.

