NSE, Assam govt join hands to skill youth in BFSI sector

Mumbai, Feb 26 (IANS) The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Assam government on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to launch a student skilling programme in the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sector.

The agreement, signed at the ‘Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit’, has made Assam the fourth state to partner with NSE on youth skill development, following Uttarakhand, Meghalaya and Chhattisgarh.

Under this collaboration, NSE, with the support of the state government, will implement a skill-building initiative to equip students across the state with industry-relevant knowledge in the BFSI sector.

The programme aims to improve employability and self-employment opportunities for the youth.

The initiative aligns with the state government’s vision and the National Education Policy (2020), which emphasise skill development as a key factor in boosting employment opportunities.

By bridging the skill gap, the programme seeks to empower young individuals with the necessary expertise to build careers in the BFSI sector.

“By bringing together the expertise of India’s premier stock exchange with Assam’s dynamic youth, we are building the foundation for Assam to emerge as a key hub for BFSI operations in Northeast India,” said Dr Ranoj Pegu, State Minister for Higher Education, School Education and Tribal Affairs.

He added that this collaboration aligns perfectly with our vision of making Assam the skills capital of India’s east. “This is a strategic investment in both our youth and Assam’s economic future,” Pegu mentioned.

Sriram Krishnan, Chief Business Development Officer (CBDO), NSE, said that the exchange “sees tremendous potential in the northeast region and believes in contributing to the mission of the government of Assam.”

He added that this collaboration will certainly enable in building financial sector capabilities in the youth.

“The state’s strategic location makes it an ideal partner for creating a new pool of BFSI talent,” Krishnan stated.

Investor growth in Assam has also witnessed a sharp rise, tripling from 0.7 per cent in 2019 to 2.3 per cent in 2024. The state has one of the highest female participation rates in investing, with women accounting for 29.8 per cent of total investors -- the fifth highest across all Indian states.

