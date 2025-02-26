Vijayendra Kumeria talks about his profound connection with Lord Shiva on Maha Shivratri

Mumbai, Feb 26 (IANS) As the country celebrates the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri, TV actor Vijayendra Kumeria shared his deep personal connection with Lord Shiva.

For Kumeria, Maha Shivratri is not just a festival but a night of spiritual connection and reflection. The actor, who is currently seen on the show, "Jagriti-Ek Nayi Subah," spoke about the special place Lord Shiva holds in his life. He also reflected on his childhood memories and recalled how he used to celebrate Maha Shivratri with his family.

Vijayendra shared, “As an actor, each role I undertake imparts new lessons, but the story of Lord Shiva has always held a special place in my heart. Maha Shivratri isn't just a festival for me; it's a night of profound connection and introspection.”

He added, “I vividly remember celebrating it as a child, staying up late with family, chanting mantras, and absorbing the devotional energy surrounding us. Those moments taught me to stay strong and let go when needed, just like Lord Shiva teaches us. In many ways, acting is similar; it’s about adapting, moving forward, and balancing calmness with passion. On this special night, I take a moment to reconnect with that energy. Har Har Mahadev!”

Meanwhile, Vijayendra Kumeria has recently joined the show as Suraj, the sons of the influential yet corrupt Kalikant Thakur. As the family drama took a 12-year leap, the makers introduced new characters: Pranjali Singh as Sapna, Jagriti's childhood rival, and Sagar Parekh as Akash.

Speaking about joining the show, Vijayendra had earlier shared in a statement, “As soon as I read the script, I was drawn to Suraj’s layered personality. On the surface, he’s brash and entitled, using his father’s political power to his advantage. But underneath, he’s a conflicted young man, desperate for his father’s approval and battling insecurities. His mix of arrogance and vulnerability makes him a fascinating character to portray. Suraj’s journey of self-discovery and his evolving dynamics with Jagriti are central to the story, and I’m excited to bring his complexities to life.”

"Jagriti—Ek Nayi Subah,” which premiered on January 28th, airs daily on Zee TV.

