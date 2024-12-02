We're really happy after concluding ‘big week’ with win over Madrid & City: Gakpo

Liverpool, Dec 2 (IANS) Liverpool answered all doubts surrounding their start to the season after Sunday’s 2-0 win over Manchester City at Anfield. The win followed a home Champions League triumph by the same scoreline against Real Madrid in the Champions League.

The Reds’ remarkable start under Arne Slot has translated to 18 wins, one draw and a solitary defeat so far this season, form that has put them top of both the Premier League and Champions League tables.

Their lead domestically was extended to nine points by the victory versus City, which was secured by Gakpo’s early opener and a late Mohamed Salah penalty.

"Yeah, I think (it has been) a big week. Big games, even the first one against Southampton after the internationals. It always is tricky after the internationals, but we got the big win there and then Madrid and City, two very big games in the Champions League and the league and I felt everybody felt how important that was so yeah, very happy," Gakpo told Liverpoolfc.com.

The Netherlands international’s back-post finish came during an opening 20 minutes of constant pressure from Liverpool and he added, “I think we started off very aggressive [and] very well. Maybe we could score more but in the end we did good, so yeah, very happy with the first half.

“I think second half they played a little better, they were also in some moments a little bit more dominant, but we defended well as well as a team and then at the end we got the penalty for the second one and then you know the game was over. But we did a good job.

"I think in every game against a good opponent like City there will be moments that you are a little bit back in your own half because they are very good on the ball as well. So, they had their moment, they had that period – I think maybe 20 minutes – that they played very calm, they tried to create a lot of chances around our box,” he added.

With December featuring nine matches across three competitions, now under way, there is little time for Gakpo and his teammates to savour another impressive performance.

Two successive away trips now follow for the side, with Newcastle United at St. James' Park on Wednesday night preceding a Merseyside derby at Goodison Park.

