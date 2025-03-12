We should avoid creating controversy on Holi celebrations: Sirsa after UP minister's remark

New Delhi, March 12 (IANS) In response to Uttar Pradesh Minister, Thakur Raghuraj Singh's controversial suggestion that Muslims wishing to offer Friday prayers on Holi should wear a “Tarpaulin Hijab” to avoid their clothes getting coloured during the festival of colours, Delhi Forest and Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Wednesday urged for mutual respect towards all religions and their festivals.

The remarks from Singh sparked a public outcry, following a similar comment from Sambhal Circle Officer Anuj Chaudhary regarding the overlap of Holi and Jumma Namaz this year.

Sirsa emphasised the need for harmony and peaceful coexistence, urging people to focus on celebrating Holi, a festival of unity and colours, without stirring controversy.

Speaking to IANS, Sirsa said, "Holi is a sacred festival that brings people together, and we should all celebrate it joyfully. It's unfortunate that some are turning this into a controversy. We must respect each other's religion and festivals, as this fosters mutual respect and understanding. Let's not allow such issues to divide us."

He further stressed the importance of inclusivity, saying, "Respecting each other's beliefs strengthens our own and helps us live in harmony. Let’s stay away from creating unnecessary disputes and focus on the true spirit of celebration."

Sirsa also reacted to a Delhi Court's order instructing the registration of an FIR against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal and others in connection with a case over placement of big hoardings in Dwarka.

Sirsa called the case an expose of Kejriwal's involvement in corruption, pointing to the court’s decision as a validation of earlier accusations.

“This is just another example of the corruption Kejriwal has been involved in,” Sirsa said.

“We’ve been saying this for a long time, and now even the court has confirmed it. The case against him under multiple Sections further makes it clear that his actions were not just unethical, but also illegal.”

The Delhi Court's directive under the Delhi Prevention of Defacement of Property Act has added to former Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal's mounting legal troubles. The court ordered the immediate registration of an FIR, signaling serious concerns about the alleged misuse of public property by the AAP government.

