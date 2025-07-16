'We’ll ride this storm together': Sunil Chhetri’s rallying cry amid ISL uncertainty

New Delhi, July 16 (ANS) Bengaluru FC captain Sunil Chhetri took to social media to relay a message of hope after the future of the Indian Super League hung in the balance, urging the Indian football ecosystem to stay strong and face the storm together.

Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL), the IMG Reliance subsidiary that organises the Indian Super League (ISL), has put the upcoming 2025-26 season of ISL on hold because of the stalled negotiations over extending its deal with the All-India Football Federation (AIFF).

In a letter to the participant clubs, FSDL informed that it is forced to put ISL 2025-26 on hold because it is "unable to effectively plan, organise, or commercialise the 2025–26 ISL season" because no agreement has been reached regarding the Master Rights Agreement (MRA), which was to expire on December 8, 2025, with the AIFF.

With no start to the season scheduled, clubs were forced to postpone their pre-season plans, which also prompted a few ISL clubs to pull out of the storied Durand Cup. Chhetri revealed how the message, which originally made him happy, has now become a cause for concern.

“When my phone went off a few weeks ago informing us of a delay in pre-season by a fortnight, I must admit it made me smile. And that’s because I was on vacation, hadn’t moved as much as I would have liked to, and hadn’t been eating as clean as I usually do. I had more time than I had bargained for to get in shape.

“That ‘fortnight’ has now changed to 'indefinitely' and that smile’s been wiped out. It began with worrying about how I am on borrowed time with what I have left in the tank. But speaking with players from across clubs, I’ve realised that my selfish problem isn’t as important

“The current situation that Indian football finds itself in, is very concerning. I’ve received a flurry of texts from players, staff members, physios, masseurs – not just from my club, but from other clubs as well. Everybody in the Indian football ecosystem is worried, hurt, scared about the uncertainty we are faced with,” posted Chhetri on ‘X’

However, despite the uncertainty, Chhetri showed optimism that the governing bodies involved will fix the situation sooner rather than later.

“I know that the think tank and all those involved in running the sport are working to get the football season up and running, and I’m hopeful that there is a solid fix sooner rather than later.

“I may not have all the answers, but my message to all those involved with Indian football – and more importantly the ones whose livelihood depends on it, the players, staff, kitmen, masseurs, medical teams, production crews, operations staff – please stay calm. We’ll ride this storm together. Stick together and look out for each other. Keep training and getting better. Football has to resume soon. It will,” he added.

