Tata Play Binge Onboards Prasar Bharati’s OTT Platform WAVES

In a move to further diversify its digital content offerings, Tata Play Binge has officially partnered with WAVES, the OTT platform from India's public broadcaster Prasar Bharati. This strategic integration aims to bring culturally rich, timeless content to a broader digital audience across India.

Over 20,000 Hours of Iconic and Contemporary Content Now Available

With the onboarding of WAVES, Tata Play Binge users can now access over 20,000 hours of programming in 12 Indian languages. This includes iconic shows like:

Byomkesh Bakshi

Fauji

Hum Log

Buniyaad

Circus

As well as newer titles such as:

Sarpanch Sahab

Jaiye Aap Kahan Jayenge

Della Bella

Live Programming and Sports Events

WAVES also streams live content including:

Prabhu Shriram Lalla Aarti from Ayodhya

Mann Ki Baat by Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Live coverage of sporting events such as the Kabaddi World Cup, Germany’s DFB-Pokal football tournament, and the Hockey India League

Additionally, the platform provides access to 35+ live TV channels, combining traditional broadcasting with the flexibility of on-demand streaming.

A Blend of Legacy and Modern Streaming

Pallavi Puri, Chief Commercial and Content Officer, Tata Play, stated:

“Tata Play Binge was created to make OTT content more accessible to every Indian, and our partnership with Prasar Bharti is a meaningful step in that direction. WAVES brings a rich archive of culturally rooted, inclusive, and diverse programming. We’re proud to be the first platform bringing this treasure trove of stories into Indian homes.”

WAVES offers a unique hybrid model, combining public service broadcasting’s credibility with digital delivery, making it more relevant for today’s viewers.

Gaurav Dwivedi, CEO of Prasar Bharati, commented:

“WAVES was created to bring public service content into the digital age. This partnership with Tata Play Binge strengthens that vision by merging Doordarshan’s legacy with a modern streaming experience.”

Expanding the Tata Play Binge Universe

With WAVES now part of its ecosystem, Tata Play Binge boasts over 30 integrated OTT platforms, including both regional and premium services. The collaboration ensures that viewers can enjoy all of Prasar Bharati’s content through a single subscription interface.

Tata Play Binge is available across multiple devices, including:

Smart TVs (LG, Samsung, Android)

Tata Play Binge+ Android Set-Top Box

Tata Play edition of the Amazon Fire TV Stick

Web and mobile platforms

This integration underscores Tata Play’s mission to make quality content—spanning generations, genres, and geographies—accessible to every household in India.