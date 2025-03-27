Viksit Bharat Youth Parliament 2025: Empowering the next generation for nation-building

New Delhi, March 27 (IANS) The final stage -- National Round -- of the 'Viksit Bharat Youth Parliament 2025' to be held April 1-3 will feature the top three candidates from each state and UT, totalling 108 youth leaders, who will come together at the national level.

During the 'Question Hour', the youngsters will discuss topics like One Nation, One Election (ONOE) and Viksit Bharat. Moreover, they will have the opportunity to pass a resolution on ONOE.

Viksit Bharat Youth Parliament Awards and National Youth Awards will be conferred to honour the outstanding contributions of the youth on April 3.

In fact, the 'Viksit Bharat Youth Parliament 2025' has emerged as a transformative platform, which is giving youngsters a powerful voice in the political and policy-making processes of the nation. The initiative, which has been reimagined this year, aims to connect youth with governance, facilitating deep discussions on key national issues.

For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, the District Nodal Rounds were held in person, marking a significant milestone in the event's history. More than 75,000 enthusiastic young participants from every state and union territory of India submitted their video entries, showcasing their passion for governance and their commitment to nation-building. The entire selection process, which was fully digital for the first time, was conducted through the 'MY Bharat portal', reflecting the tech-savvy and engaged nature of today's youth.

Apart from the final national round, the Youth Parliament was organised in district nodal rounds and state rounds.

In the District Round, the discussions, which focused on the important theme of ONOE, reached every town and village across the country. These rounds were held in 300 district nodes, with young people presenting their thoughts with remarkable energy. To qualify for these rounds, candidates had to upload a one-minute video on the topic, "What does Viksit Bharat mean to you?"

The extensive media coverage garnered by these rounds further emphasised the youth's dedication to engaging in national conversations.

In a historic step, the state rounds were held in over 15 state Assemblies and other prominent government buildings. Speakers and Governors from various states presided over the sessions, providing young participants with the rare opportunity to engage directly with the country's political leadership. This initiative helped bridge the gap between youth and governance, offering valuable insights into the political process.

Now the National Round offers participants several enriching experiences, including a Masterclass by a senior Member of Parliament, where they will learn crucial oratory skills and leadership techniques. The youth will get a firsthand experience of governance by attending sessions in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. They will also visit the Prime Minister's Museum (PM Sangrahalaya), gaining insights into India's political journey and the stories behind its leadership.

The Viksit Bharat Youth Parliament is more than just a programme, it is a movement. The ideas and discussions from this event will not remain confined to the halls of the Parliament but spread across India, laying the groundwork for a new wave of youth awareness and participation in the nation's development.

