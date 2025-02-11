Vijay Varma to make his grand hosting debut at IIFA 2025: I am so excited

Mumbai, Feb 11 (IANS) After proving his mettle as an actor, Vijay Varma will soon be stepping into the role of a host with IIFA 2025.

Posting about the same on his official Instagram handle, the 'Darlings' actor wrote, "It's my first time hosting on the spectacular IIFA stage!! And that too in my home state Rajasthan! And I am so excited to do it at the very first edition of Sobha Realty IIFA Digital Awards! Don't miss the biggest celebration on 8th & 9th March 2025 at JECC, Jaipur!"

Vijay Varma also took to the stories section of IG and posted a picture of himself having a good time on the stage. "After getting nominated and attending iifa awards for a while.. it's time to add more.. now I'll be hosting it! my first ever Wish me luck", he penned as the caption.

Aside from hosting IIFA 2025, he has also been nominated in the following categories - “Performance in a Supporting Role (Male) – Web Film” for "Murder Mubarak" and “Performance in a Leading Role (Male) – Series” for "IC814: The Kandahar Hijack".

One of Vijay Varma's other Insta stories read, "Basically I'll be on stage a lot even if I lose both the awards I'm nominated in insert evil laughter."

Moreover, Vijay Varma has been delivering back-to-back hits in the recent past. Speaking to the media, he revealed that his success stems from people recognizing his potential and giving him opportunities.

He expressed his desire to continuously challenge himself with diverse roles. Vijay Varma shared, “I constantly feel like whatever I have achieved in my roles is because somebody saw something in me. It's not me creating this character, but somebody saying "you can play this person also, you can play that person". So, I want to be challenged that way. I desperately want to do a comedy, and I want to do a zombie movie, one of my favorite genres.”

Work-wise, he has "Ul Jalool Ishq" and "Matka King" in the making.

