Kingpin in Rs 1,000 crore Kerala CSR scam Anandhu Krishnan denied bail

Kochi, Feb 11 (IANS) Anandhu Krishnan, the alleged mastermind behind the Rs 1,000 crore fake Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) fund scam in Kerala, was denied bail on Tuesday by a lower court in Muvattupuzha. The court noted a strong prima facie case against him, while the public prosecutor highlighted the growing number of fresh cases being registered across the state.

The bail rejection comes a day after Kerala State Police Chief Sheikh Darvesh Sahib transferred the investigation to the Crime Branch. The probe, led by Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) H. Venkatesh, has formed teams in all 14 districts to handle the mounting complaints.

So far, over 200 cases have been registered, and a preliminary investigation into 21 bank accounts linked to Krishnan’s NGO, Muvattupuzha Socio-Economic Development Society, suggests the number of potential cases could exceed 33,000.

Krishnan allegedly lured victims by promising high-value products like scooters, laptops, and sewing machines at half the market price. His aggressive promotional campaigns convinced many to invest their savings in what appeared to be an attractive deal.

One victim, an elderly woman from Njarackal, recounted paying Rs 63,000 to Krishnan’s staff. “I received a poor-quality sewing machine worth Rs 3,000 that doesn’t even work, but the Rs 60,000 I paid for a scooter for my daughter is gone. We feel cheated,” she said.

As the scam unfolds, Kerala’s three major political fronts -- the ruling CPI(M)-led Left, the Congress-led UDF, and the BJP -- are under scrutiny after Krishnan claimed he had paid money to politicians.

Meanwhile, Sai Trust chairman K.N. Anand Kumar, a well-known social figure from Thiruvananthapuram, is also under investigation due to his links with Krishnan. Although he insists he has done no wrong, he has filed an anticipatory bail plea, fearing arrest. His petition is set to be heard in a lower court on Thursday, even as more victims come forward with complaints against him.

With the scam emerging as one of Kerala’s biggest financial frauds, all eyes are now on the expanding investigation and the potential political fallout.

