Very happy to join campaign against obesity launched by PM Modi: CM Omar Abdullah

Srinagar, Feb 24 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has expressed happiness in joining the campaign against obesity launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

PM Modi on Monday nominated CM Omar Abdullah among nine others to help strengthen the fight against obesity in the country.

“As mentioned in yesterday’s #MannKiBaat, I would like to nominate the following people to help strengthen the fight against obesity and spread awareness on reducing edible oil consumption in food. I also request them to nominate 10 people each so that our movement gets bigger! @anandmahindra @nirahua1 @realmanubhaker @mirabai_chanu @Mohanlal @NandanNilekani @OmarAbdullah @ActorMadhavan @shreyaghoshal @SmtSudhaMurty “Collectively, let us make India fitter and healthier. #FightObesity,” PM Modi said on his official X handle.

Replying to the post, CM Abdullah further nominated ten more people to spread awareness about obesity.

"I’m very happy to join the campaign against obesity launched by PM @narendramodi ji. Obesity causes a number of lifestyle related health issues like heart disease, type 2 diabetes, strokes & breathing problems not to mention mental health conditions like anxiety & depression. Today I’m nominating these 10 people to join the PM’s campaign against obesity & requesting them to nominate a further 10 people each to take this fight forward," the CM posted on X.

CM Omar Abdullah, a fitness enthusiast himself, rightly deserves his place among those in public life, who are zealous about physical fitness.

During a marathon race organised in Srinagar last year, CM Abdullah surprised many by personally joining the race and running shoulder to shoulder with some of the acknowledged athletes of the country and outside.

His usual day begins with a hard workout and even during public interactions in remote places, CM Abdullah always prefers to walk. He hates being helped with his luggage during travel or by someone holding an umbrella over his head in the rain.

A few years ago, CM Abdullah tasked his party leaders to do regular exercise and to make it popular, he advised them to post their workout sessions on social media.

Given a chance, the 56-year-old politician would not miss an opportunity to go cycling, trekking or mountaineering.

It is hoped that encouraged by his nomination by the Prime Minister, J&K's Chief Minister can play an important role in spreading the message and encouraging others through the subsequent nomination of 10 persons as desired by PM Modi.

Even at his advanced age, CM Omar Abdullah’s father and former CM Dr Farooq Abdullah would not miss an opportunity to play a game of golf. Though not as enthusiastic about physical fitness as his son, Dr Farooq Abdullah has been known to be among those locals who regularly played golf or indulged in a merry dance whenever the opportunity came. Between the two of them, the elder Abdullah is a better socialising politician than his son, who prefers privacy whenever his political life allows him to be alone with family and friends.

