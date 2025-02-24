Adarsh Gourav: It feels great to have a theatrical release after eight years

Mumbai, Feb 24 (IANS) BAFTA-nominated actor Adarsh Gourav is set to return to the silver screen after eight years with his upcoming film “Superboys of Malegaon”. He said it feels great to have a theatrical release and that the big screen has a magic of its own.

He said: "It feels great to have a theatrical release after eight years. The big screen has a magic of its own, and I’m thrilled that ‘Superboys of Malegaon’ will bring me back to cinemas.”

In Superboys of Malegaon, he essays the lead as he steps into the shoes of Nasir Shaikh, a real-life filmmaker from Malegaon famous for creating spoofs of Bollywood and Hollywood films. The movie also stars Vineet Kumar Singh, Shashank Arora, and other talented actors.

“When I first heard the story and learned about Nasir Shaikh’s journey, I was instantly drawn to it. Malegaon’s film industry has a unique charm, driven purely by passion, and stepping into this world as Nasir has been one of the most exhilarating experiences of my career.

“Superboys of Malegaon isn’t just a film; it’s a celebration of cinema made with heart and humor. I can’t wait for the audience to experience it in theatres on February 28, 2025."

He added that between 2017 and now, he has been fortunate to work on some incredible projects—whether it was The White Tiger, Extrapolations, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, or web series like Guns & Gulaabs, Leila.

“However, all of them found their audience through OTT platforms or digital platforms. While I absolutely love the reach of digital platforms, there’s something about watching a story unfold on the big screen, hearing the audience react together, and feeling that collective energy that makes it so special”.

Produced by Zoya Akhtar and Excel Entertainment and directed by Reema Kagti, the film is scheduled for a theatrical release on February 28.

