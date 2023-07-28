Vasundhara Raje is by far the most popular face of BJP in Rajasthan

New Delhi, July 28 (IANS) Vasundhara Raje is by far the most popular face of the BJP in Rajasthan, as per ABP C-Voter Rajasthan Opinion Poll.

As per the poll, 35.8 per cent respondents said Vasundhara Raje is the most popular BJP leader in Rajasthan followed by Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat who got 9 per cent of the vote.

Rajendra Rathore with 9 per cent and Arjun Meghwal with 6.5 per cent of the vote were trailing in the race.

55 per cent of respondents said the BJP should project a CM face in Rajasthan, as per the poll.

More than 40 per cent respondents said the Congress should fight the elections on the face of Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot while 29.7 per cent said it should be Sachin Pilot. Interestingly, a sizeable number of more than 23 per cent said it should neither be Gehlot or Pilot.

BJP is set to score a decisive victory in Congress-ruled Rajasthan in the upcoming Assembly elections, as per ABP C-Voter Rajasthan Opinion Poll.

The snap poll data with sample size of 1,885 projects that the BJP will win 114 seats in the 200 member Rajasthan Assembly.

This is a gain of 41 seats from the previous election where the BJP had got 73 seats.

The Congress on the other hand is projected to end up with a tally of 83 seats, down 17 seats from the previous tally of 100.

The BJP is riding on a massive 7 per cent vote swing in its favour which will increase the seat tally by 41 seats.

BJP is projected to get 45.8 per cent vote share, up from 38.8 per cent in the previous election.

The Congress is also gaining vote share by 1.7 per cent and is projected to get 41 per cent vote share.

It is a two horse race and the BJP and Congress are gaining vote share from BSP and Others category which is seeing a negative swing of 9 per cent. This is where the vote share gains for BJP and Congress are accruing from.

The Congress government in Rajasthan led by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is seen to be performing badly on the issue of law and order, as per the survey.

However, the state government schemes like LPG cylinder for Rs 500 to BPL card holders will help the Congress in the elections.

