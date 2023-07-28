50% people feel Gehlot govt did not fare well on law & order situation: Opinion Poll

New Delhi, July 28 (IANS) About 50 per cent of people in poll-bound Rajasthan feel that the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in the state has not worked well in terms of law and order, an opinion poll survey has claimed.According to ABP-CVoter opinion poll, 50.2 per cent of people feel that they are not satisfied with the law and order situation, while 41.7 per cent said they feel that the Gehlot government has been able to fare well on the law and order situation.

According to the opinion poll, 29.7 per cent of the BJP supporters felt that the Gehlot government did well in terms of law and order while 63 per cent of Congress supporters felt that the government did well on law and order.

Meanwhile, 37 per cent of others felt that the Gehlot government did fare well.

The opinion poll also claimed that 62.2 per cent BJP people feel that the Gehlot government has failed on law and order, while 28.9 per cent Congress people felt the same and 54.8 per cent other also felt the same.

Meanwhile, 8.1 per cent of the BJP and Congress people said they cannot comment while 8.2 from others said they don't know.

The opinion poll survey was carried out between June 26 to July 25 in all the 200 Assembly seats with a sample size of 14,085.

The Assembly polls are scheduled later this year where the Congress is looking to break the tradition of alternate government. The BJP is also preparing to make a comeback in the state.

