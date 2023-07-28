40% people in Rajasthan prefer Gehlot over Pilot to be Congress' CM face

New Delhi, July 28 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot still remains the first choice of over 40 per cent people as the Congress face in the assembly polls with his former deputy Sachin Pilot liked by 29.7 per cent people, an opinion poll revealed.

According to the ABP-CVoter opinion poll, which was carried out between June 26 and July 25 in all 200 assembly seats on 14,085 people, Gehlot remains the Congress chief ministerial preferred face for 40.6 per cent people.

The survey asked on whose face should the Congress contest the elections.

It also said that 33.3 per cent of the BJP people also want Gehlot to be the Congress CM face, followed by 54.7 per cent of the grand old party people, and 30.1 per cent others liking him as the CM face.

The survey said that Pilot is liked by 29.7 per cent people as the Congress CM face, with 30.9 per cent BJP people also preferring him.

The survey claimed that 28 per cent of the Congress people want Pilot to be the CM face while 28.8 per cent others also want him to be the Chief Minister's face.

It said that 23.3 per cent people do not want either Gehlot or Pilot as the Congress chief ministerial face.

It said that 28.1 per cent of the BJP people, 13.5 per cent of the Congress people, 32.9 per cent others do not want either Gehlot or Pilot as the Congress CM face.

The assembly polls are scheduled later this year where the Congress is looking to break the tradition of alternate governments in the desert state. The BJP is also trying to make a comeback in the state.

