49% people in Raj feel Gehlot govt's scheme to provide cooking gas for Rs 500 will help Congress in Assembly polls

New Delhi, July 28 (IANS) About 49 per cent people in Rajasthan feel that the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government's scheme to provide cooking gas cylinders for Rs 500 to the beneficiaries of the Ujjawala scheme and BPL cardholders will help the grand old party in the assembly polls later this year, an opinion poll said on Friday.

The ABP-CVoter opinion poll, which was carried out between June 26 and July 25 in all the 200 assembly seats of the desert state on 14,085 people asked if they feel that the Rajasthan government's scheme to provide cooking gas cylinders for Rs 500 to the beneficiaries of the Ujjwala Yojana and BPL card holders will help the Congress party in the assembly elections.

It said that 49.5 per cent people felt that the scheme will help the Congress in the polls while 42.1 per cent people felt otherwise.

It also said that 39 1 per cent of the BJP people, 67.6 per cent of the Congress people and 45.9 per cent others felt that the scheme will help the grand old party in the assembly polls.

Meanwhile, 42.1 per cent people felt that the scheme will not have much impact in the desert state. It also said that 52.6 per cent of the BJP people, 23.7 per cent Congress people and 45.8 others also felt that it will not have much impact.

The survey said that 8 4 per cent people said that they don't know or cannot say anything.

Even 8.3 per cent of the BJP people, 8.7 per cent of the Congress and 8.1 per cent others said that they cannot say anything.

The assembly polls are scheduled later this year where the Congress is looking to break the tradition of alternate governments in the state. The BJP is also preparing to make a comeback in the state.

