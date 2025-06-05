Varanasi: 608 beneficiaries receive high-tech, luxury housing under PMAY-U

Varanasi, June 5 (IANS) In a significant milestone under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban (PMAY-U), 608 beneficiaries in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s parliamentary constituency Varanasi have been allotted high-tech, luxury-style homes. The project, inaugurated by the Prime Minister in 2015, marks the first time that such advanced housing facilities have been made available to economically weaker sections under the PMAY-U scheme.

These residences come equipped with amenities typically found in premium housing projects—sewage treatment plants, solar-powered lighting, parks, gyms, and 24x7 CCTV surveillance. The housing colony features a 30-foot-wide main road, ensuring smooth vehicular movement and connectivity.

The allotment of homes was done without discrimination, with both Hindu and Muslim families among the beneficiaries.

"This initiative demonstrates that when political will is combined with modern infrastructure, even the poorest sections of society can enjoy a quality lifestyle," builder Ram Gopal Singh said.

"We didn’t just build houses; we created an ecosystem where people can live with dignity. Facilities like a gym, solar plant, sewage treatment, and open spaces reflect this vision. There's even a local 'Pradhan' to oversee maintenance and safety," he said.

Elaborating on the cost-sharing model behind the project, he said: "Each unit cost about Rs 4 lakh. Beneficiaries paid just Rs 2 lakh, while the remaining cost was subsidised - over Rs 1 lakh from the state government and Rs 1.5 lakh from the Central government. On the market, such homes would cost at least Rs 10 lakh."

Beneficiaries expressed overwhelming gratitude for the opportunity to IANS.

Shabnam Parveen, a new homeowner, said, “I never thought I could afford a home here. Now I have a roof over my head, and I’m truly happy.”

Another resident, Pradeep Singh, praised the quality of life the new colony offers.

"There are parks for children, solar lights, clean roads, and a gym. It feels like a dream," he told IANS.

Shobhnath Pandey, also a beneficiary, added: "We have received excellent homes under this scheme. We’re thankful to the government for making this possible."

The Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana–Urban, a flagship mission of the Centre under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), was launched on June 25, 2015. It aims to address the urban housing shortage among Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), Low-Income Groups (LIG), and Middle-Income Groups (MIG), including slum dwellers, by providing them with permanent housing. Recently, the government has launched PMAY-U 2.0.

As of March 2025, under PMAY-U 2.0, the first Central Sanctioning and Monitoring Committee meeting approved over 3.52 lakh homes across 10 states and Union Territories, reinforcing the government’s commitment to inclusive urban development.

