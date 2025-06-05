YSRCP to hold round-table conferences across AP

YSR Congress Party State Coordinator Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy announced that round-table conferences will be held in all 13 district headquarters by the end of June to expose the failures of the Chandrababu Naidu-led coalition government. These meetings aim to highlight the dismantling of key reforms and welfare initiatives introduced during YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s tenure.

Addressing regional coordinators, affiliated wing presidents, and senior leaders through a teleconference from the YSRCP Central Office, Sajjala stressed the importance of continuing the momentum from the successful “Backstab Day” protests. He said the round-table conferences will shed light on the collapse of governance, systemic failures, and the chaos unleashed under the so-called “Red Book” rule.

“These discussions will expose how the coalition has destroyed education, betrayed youth and farmers, and weakened women's welfare schemes,” Sajjala said. He added that the party must clearly communicate these issues to the public.

The conferences will bring together intellectuals, professors, retired officials, civil society members, and farmers’ leaders to assess the damage inflicted on vital sectors. Sajjala emphasized that every segment of society—from students to women, youth to farmers—has been betrayed.

Key leaders who joined the teleconference included General Secretaries Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, SV Satish Reddy, Pudi Srihari, Gadikota Srikanth Reddy, MLC Lella Appi Reddy, Women’s Wing President Varudu Kalyani, Youth Wing President Jakkampudi Raja, and Farmers’ Wing President MVS Nagi Reddy.