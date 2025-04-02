Use technological advancements to control cybercrime: K'taka CM to police

Bengaluru, April 2 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah asked the state police on Wednesday to use technological advancements to control and prevent cybercrime while highlighting that law and order are directly linked to investment and development.

He said that unemployment is becoming a major issue, and to address it, law and order, along with peace and stability, must be maintained.

Siddaramaiah made the remark while speaking at the Police Flag Day celebrations at Koramangala Parade Ground.

"This year, we have distributed the Chief Minister’s Medals that were pending for the last three years in one go. Congratulations to all the awardees," he said.

Sharing that his goal is to make the state drug-free, Siddaramaiah said the police must take an oath to uproot drug networks completely.

"In the past two years, the crime rate has been declining. This trend must continue," he said.

Reiterating the connection between law and order and economic growth, he stressed that peace and stability are crucial for investment and employment generation.

"The Prime Minister and representatives from Germany have praised the state's police skills and professionalism. This is a matter of great pride," he said.

"Our government is always ready to meet the needs and demands of the police. We stand with you, but negligence in duty will not be tolerated. The police beat system should be implemented more effectively," he directed.

He called for the complete eradication of hooliganism and rowdyism.

"The government is prepared to provide all necessary support and facilities. In the recent Budget, all announcements made for the Police Department and its personnel will be implemented," he assured.

State Home Minister G. Parameshwara, Additional Chief Secretary of the Home Department Umashankar, Director General of Police Alok Mohan, Chief Minister's Political Secretary Naseer Ahmed, and Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister L. K. Atheeq were present at the event.

