US Open: Alcaraz storms past Zverev, to face Medvedev in semis

New York, Sep 7 (IANS) Top seed Carlos Alcaraz lived up to his top billing as the defending champion dismantled No. 12 seed Alexander Zverev 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 to reach the US Open semifinals, at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Both men unleashed a flurry of impressive baseline winners throughout much of the opening set. But with Zverev serving at 3-4, the German blinked first with three consecutive unforced errors to gift a break point to his opponent. Alcaraz made good on the opportunity with a smash winner and then comfortably held to love to take the early advantage, reports usopen.

His gauntlet to the quarterfinals began to catch up with him in the second set as it became clear that defeating Alcaraz would require more marathon magic from the 2020 US Open finalist.

Alcaraz sensed his opponent’s dwindling foot speed and raised his level in the second set, cracking a backhand winner to break Zverev at 1-1 and earning an insurance break four games later with a forehand winner. He easily closed out the set on his serve at 5-2 and took a commanding two-sets lead.

Zverev took a medical timeout before the start of the third set, but it did little to stop Alcaraz’s momentum. Although he hung with the Spaniard for most of the third set, Alcaraz raised his level when it mattered most. He broke Zverev at 4-4 with a powerful slice forehand and served out the match after two hours and 30 minutes of play.

Alcaraz was a perfect four-for-four on break points, converting each one with a winner. He also saved all five of the break points against him.

Alcaraz will face No. 3 seed and 2021 US Open champion Daniil Medvedev in the semifinals. Medvedev defeated No. 8 seed Andrey Rublev earlier in the day.

Alcaraz leads their head-to-head series 2-1, with both victories coming this year in the Indian Wells final and Wimbledon semifinals.

