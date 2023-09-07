Maldives Prez polls: 400 Maldivian nationals to cast votes in Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 7 (IANS) All arrangements are now in place at the Maldivian Consulate General’s office here in the heart of the state capital city to enable around 400 Maldivian nationals to cast their votes to elect their new President on September 9.

Incumbent President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih and seven other candidates have registered to run in the Maldives’ presidential elections.

Incidentally, Thiruvananthapuram is home to a good number of Maldivian nationals who arrive here for medical needs and hence the country decided to set up their Consulate General’s office here, a few years ago.

With the elections taking place on Saturday, Maldivian nationals in India settled in Delhi, Bengaluru and Chennai have started to arrive in the state capital city to ensure they cast their votes to elect their new president.

--IANS

sg/dpb

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.