Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri visits Ram Temple in Ayodhya, offers prayers

Ayodhya, March 3 (IANS) Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri paid a visit to the city’s grand Ram Temple and offered prayers to the Ram Lalla on Monday.

The Union Minister described the Ram Temple as the ‘Rashtra Mandir’ and expressed hope that the blessings of Maryada Purushottam will guide the nation in fulfilling the resolution of the Viksit Bharat dream, as envisaged under the ‘Ram Rajya’.

“I had the privilege of seeing and worshipping Lord Shri Ram Lalla in the supernatural Ayodhya today. May the grace of Lord Raghavendra Sarkar rest upon all,” he said in a post on X.

The Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas also shared a video of his divine visit to the birthplace of Lord Ram, where he could be seen taking a tour of the temple complex while being briefed by the shrine staff.

Further taking to X, he said that he felt immensely fortunate to pay obeisance at the grand and divine Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya Dham and seek blessings of Maryada Purushottam Lord Ram, who epitomised brotherhood, compassion and peaceful co-existence.

Notably, the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya witnessed a big spurt in devotees' turnout during the month-long Maha Kumbh. While crores of devotees took a holy dip in the river Ganga, they also headed to Ayodhya to pay obeisance to Ram Lalla, leading to an unprecedented gathering of devotees in the last month.

The Mahashivratri, which marked the closure of Maha Kumbh on February 26, saw hordes of devotees heading to Ram Temple after the holy bath and offering worship to Lord Shiva at the Shivalaya located on the Kuber Tila, within the Ram Janmabhoomi complex.

Meanwhile, the construction of the Ram Mandir complex has entered its final stage and is expected to be completed by June this year.

The complex will house numerous temples besides the main Ram Janmabhoomi complex. Six temples in the rampart will be dedicated to Lord Shiva, Ganesh, Hanuman, Surya, Mata Bhagwati, and Mata Annapurna.

