CM Hemant Soren lauds Jharkhand Budget; Oppn calls it boring, visionless

Ranchi, March 3 (IANS) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and ruling party leaders have hailed the state budget for 2025-26 as "balanced", "visionary", and "development-oriented", while the Opposition dismissed it as "boring" and "directionless."

Presenting the budget in the state Assembly on Monday, the government emphasised increased capital expenditure and a strong focus on the social sector.

Speaking to the media after the budget presentation, CM Soren said, “Our government is ensuring sound economic management without burdening anyone. Capital expenditure has significantly increased, and we are allocating ₹60,000-₹62,000 crore to the social sector. This is an inclusive budget aimed at reaching those left behind.”

Despite being a backward state, Jharkhand is making financial strides, he added. Citing a report, CM Soren said, “Our state has performed well at the national level.”

However, former CM and BJP state President Babulal Marandi ridiculed the budget, saying, “It was so boring that even the Finance Minister did not read it completely. We sat through the session to listen, but he himself seemed disinterested and ended his speech with a poem in a heavy voice.”

Marandi criticised the budget for lacking a clear road map to tackle poverty and unemployment.

Former CM and BJP MLA Champai Soren expressed similar sentiments, calling it directionless. “It does not serve the interests of tribals and indigenous people. There is no vision for the purpose for which Jharkhand was created. This budget deceives every section of society,” he said.

Minister Sudivya Kumar Sonu defended the budget, asserting that key financial milestones would be achieved in the coming year. “We have created a better financial environment. Over the last five years, we have taken the lowest loan,” he said.

Education Minister Ramdas Soren assured that the budget takes care of students, labourers, and the underprivileged.

JD(U) MLA Saryu Rai accused the government of inflating figures to make the budget seem larger. “If analysed properly, one can see that while large sums are allocated, actual expenditure remains much lower,” he said.

BJP MLA Neera Yadav dismissed the budget as uninspiring, claiming it was filled with hollow promises. “The government is blaming the Centre to cover up its failures. In the last budget, they promised 19 model degree colleges, but not even one has been built,” she said.

The Jharkhand government earlier on Monday presented a budget of Rs 1.45 lakh crore for the financial year 2025-26 in the state Assembly. During his budget speech, Finance Minister Radha Krishna Kishore reiterated the state's claim that the Centre owes Jharkhand Rs 1.36 lakh crore.

He stated that Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has been consistently demanding the outstanding dues from the Centre. "If the state's rightful funds are not received, we will take legal action," Kishore asserted.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.