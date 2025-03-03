Tamil Nadu: Class 12 student attempts suicide on day of board exam

Chennai, March 3 (IANS) A Class 12 student in Tamil Nadu attempted suicide by self-immolation in the early hours of Monday, just before her board exams were set to begin.

The incident took place in Tiruvallur, where the student, who had been studying late into the night, went to the rooftop of her home, poured petrol over herself, and set herself ablaze. Her parents, upon discovering the fire, rushed her to Tiruvallur Government Medical College Hospital, where she received initial treatment. She was later referred to Kilpauk Government Medical College Hospital for advanced care.

The student is currently battling for life with severe burn injuries. The Tiruvallur police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident.

Authorities are also probing the possible reasons behind her drastic step, as she had scored an impressive 92 per cent in her Class 10 board exams.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu’s School Education Minister, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said that 8.21 lakh Class 12 students appeared for the exams on Monday (March 3). Additionally, 8.23 lakh Class 11 students will take their exams from March 5, and 9.13 lakh Class 10 students will appear from March 28, bringing the total number of candidates to over 25.57 lakh. Among them, 20,746 students with disabilities will also be taking the exams. The Class 12 exams will conclude on March 25, the Class 11 exams on March 27, and the Class 10 exams on April 15.

The Department of Government Examination (DGE) has tentatively scheduled the results to be declared on April 9 for Class 12 and April 19 for Classes 11 and 10. To ensure the smooth conduct of the exams, a district-level examination committee will be formed under the respective district collectors. The committee will oversee essential arrangements, including adequate drinking water and uninterrupted power supply at exam centres.

Over 45,000 teachers will be deployed for exam-related duties, and more than 4,800 flying squads will be engaged to prevent malpractice. A full-time exam control room has been set up at the DGE headquarters, operating from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on exam days. This facility is open to students, parents, and the public for any queries, complaints, or clarifications.

Additionally, students experiencing stress or anxiety related to the exams are encouraged to use the dedicated helpline numbers: 94983-83075 and 94983-83076.

The School Education Minister urged students to seek help when needed and assured them that all necessary support would be provided.

To maintain exam integrity, the use of mobile phones has been strictly prohibited within the exam centre premises, both for students and invigilators. The tragic incident in Tiruvallur highlights the immense academic pressure students face during board exams. Authorities are now investigating whether stress played a role in the student’s extreme step. The government continues to urge students to reach out for support and counselling if they are struggling with exam-related anxiety.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.