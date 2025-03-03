Ahmedabad Open golf: Top names in field as PGTI event tees-off

Ahmedabad, March 3 (IANS) Top names in the field like Shaurya Bhattacharya, winner of the Chhattisgarh Open, Om Prakash Chouhan, Manu Gandas, Olympian Udayan Mane, Rashid Khan, Karandeep Kochhar, and Sachin Baisoya will be the top attractions in the second edition of the Ahmedabad Open golf championships starting here on Tuesday.

The tournament, approved by the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI), will be staged at the Kensville Golf & Country Club, with the final round scheduled to be played on March 7. The event carries a prize purse of INR 1 crore. The Pro-Am will follow the main event on March 8.

The tournament is set to feature some of the top Indian professionals such as Chikkarangappa S besides Gujarat-based professionals Varun Parikh, Dhruv Suri, Arshpreet Thind, and Aditya Raj Kumar Chauhan. The Gujarat-based amateur in the field is Islam Khan.

The field also includes foreign players like Bangladeshis Jamal Hossain, Badal Hossain, Md Akbar Hossain and Md Somrat Sikdar, Sri Lankans N. Thangaraja and K. Prabagaran, Americans Koichiro Sato and Dominic Piccirillo, Nepal’s Sukra Bahadur Rai and Subash Tamang, Italians Michele Ortolani and Federico Zucchetti, Czech Republic’s Stepan Danek and Uganda’s Joshua Seale.

Amandeep Johl, CEO, PGTI, said, “The professionals eagerly await their return to the top-class Kensville Golf & Country Club after a gap of six years. The 2025 season has got off to a cracking start with some breathtaking performances in the first three events. We now expect the competition to become even more intense with every passing week.”

The Kensville Golf & Country Club is every golf aficionado’s dream come true. It is a place that gives you the best of not both, but all worlds. Situated in an idyllic location off Dev Dholera, 40 km from Ahmedabad, Gujarat, it is surrounded by places of historical, cultural, and environmental significance.

Kensville is home to one of India’s leading championship venues , which has hosted a prestigious international tournament, the European Challenge Tour’s Gujarat Kensville Challenge f,or three years running from 2011 to 2013.

