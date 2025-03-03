Maha: State council by-election for five seats slated for March 27

Mumbai, March 3 (IANS) The Election Commission of India on Monday announced time schedule for the by-election to five seats of the Maharashtra Legislative Council.

The by-election was necessitated following the election of those five members to the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly held in November last year.

The polling will take place on March 27, a day after the conclusion of the ongoing budget session of the state legislature as per the time period finalised by the Business Advisory Committees of the state assembly and the council.

Of the five state council members, who were elected to the lower houses, three belonged to BJP comprising Praveen Datke, Gopichand Padalkar and Ramesh Karad while Rajesh Vitekar from NCP-SP and Amisha Padvi from Shiv Sena. The state assembly members will participate in the polling for the upcoming by-election slated for March 27.

Padvi's term in the Legislative Council was till July 7, 2028, Rajesh Vitekar's term is till July 27, 2030, Praveen Datke's term is till May 13, 2026, and MLAs Ramesh Karad and Gopichand Padalkar's term is also till May 13, 2026.

As per the ECI’s time schedule for the upcoming by election, the notification will be issued on March 10, last date of filing nominations March 17, scrutiny of nominations March 18, last date of withdrawal of nominations March 20, date of poll March 27 (during 9 am and 4 pm), counting of votes March 27 at 5 pm. The by-election needs to be completed before March 29.

In the 78-member Maharashtra Legislative Council, the ruling MahaYuti has 32 members and Maha Vikas Aghadi 17 members. The party-wise strength is BJP 19, Shiv Sena 6, NCP 7, Congress 7, Shiv Sena UBT 7, NCP-SP 3 and independents 3.

Of the 78 members, currently there are 52 sitting members while 26 seats are vacant as the local and civic body elections have yet to take place. These members will be elected from the members of the elected members of the local and civic bodies.

Of the 288 members of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, BJP has 132 members, Shiv Sena 57 plus one independent who joined the party last week, NCP 41, Shiv Sena UBT 20, Congress 16, NCP-SP 10, Samajwadi Party 2, Jana Surajya Shakti 2, Rashtriya Yuva Swabhiman Party 1, Rashtriya Samaj Paksha 1, AIMIM 1, CPM 1, PWP 1, Rajarshi Shahu Vikas Aghadi 1 and independent 1. The MahaYuti together has a strength of almost 238 and they are in a comfortable position to win all five seats. On the other hand, Maha Vikas Aghadi has 49 members.

MahaYuti sources hinted that the by-election will take place unopposed due to its present strength.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.