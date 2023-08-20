Unemployment, price rise most important issues in forthcoming Chhattisgarh polls

New Delhi, Aug 20 (IANS) Unemployment and price rise have emerged as the two most important election issues in the forthcoming Assembly elections in Chhattisgarh, which are due at the end of the year, as per the ABP-CVoter Chhattisgarh Opinion Poll.



According to the poll, 30.3 per cent respondents from across the state have said that unemployment is the most important issue for the forthcoming assembly polls.

It is followed by price rise, for which 26.4 per cent respondents have voted.

The poll was conducted between July 18 and August 19 across Chhattisgarh among 7,679 respondents.

As many as 9.7 per cent respondents said that poverty and family income was an important election issue, while 7.8 per cent respondents said that corruption was a significant electoral issue.

Significantly, 31.1 per cent respondents said that in the last one year their income remained the same but expenses went up, while 27.4 per cent respondents said that their income went down but the expenses increased.

At the same time though, a sizable 29.2 per cent respondents said that their income increased in the last one year, but so did the expenses.

On being asked as to how did they compare their current daily expenses with the last one year, a huge 50.9 per cent respondents said that their current expenses have become difficult to manage.

As many as 38.9 per cent respondents said that their current expenses have gone up but are manageable.

