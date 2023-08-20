First, it was a bra, now it’s a wristband strike on Nick Jonas

Mumbai, Aug 20 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Nick Jonas was recently hit with a wrist band thrown by someone in the audience while he was performing in Toronto, Canada.

The incident happened during the latest Jonas Brothers concert in Toronto. A video from the event showing Nick being struck by the wristband has gone viral. The video was captured by a fan on TikTok and is now going viral.

The video shows the band hitting the right side of his chest as it left the singer shocked.

Nick immediately flinched and asked the fan not to do it again.

A few days back, Nick was hitting with another object while performing, a female fan hurled a bra at him during his show at Yankee Stadium in New York. At that time, he paused briefly and then continued singing.

Nick's fans reacted to the Toronto incident as they took to the comments section of the clip shared by a fan page on Instagram. One wrote, "This is disgusting, it could have hurt him." Another said, "Please stop, people doesn't understand or what, is not good throw things at artist and Nick has said several times that please don't do it." Another comment read, "Why are people so stupid".

Nick's wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas however, is yet to react to the incident.

Throwing objects on artistes while performing is becoming a disturbing as in In the last few weeks, Harry styles, Drake, Bebe Rexha, Pink, Kid Cudi, Steve Lacy Kelsea Ballerini and Ava Max among others have been victimised.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.