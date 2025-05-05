UIDAI conducts face authentication pilot for NEET exam

New Delhi, May 5 (IANS) The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) successfully conducted a pilot run of the face authentication technology during the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2025, said the Ministry of Electronics and IT on Monday.

The initiative, carried out in collaboration with the National Informatics Centre (NIC) and the National Testing Agency (NTA), marks a significant step towards enhancing exam security and candidate verification processes using advanced biometric technology.

The Proof of Concept (PoC) was aimed at evaluating the feasibility and effectiveness of Aadhaar-based face authentication as a means of verifying the identity of candidates appearing for one of India’s largest entrance examinations.

During the PoC, Aadhaar face authentication technology was deployed at select NEET centres in Delhi. It was integrated seamlessly with NIC’s digital infrastructure and NTA’s examination protocols.

The face authentication was performed in real-time, using Aadhaar’s biometric database, making the process contactless and more streamlined.

“The results of the PoC showed a very high level of accuracy and efficiency in candidate verification. This initiative also showcased the potential of Aadhaar face authentication as a secure, scalable, and student-friendly solution for identity verification in large-scale examinations,” the Ministry said.

It also indicated the potential of its future use cases, and how it can play a role in significantly curbing attempts of impersonation during entrance exams.

Meanwhile, more than 22.7 lakh aspirants in the country are estimated to have participated in the NEET-UG 2025, which took place on May 4.

The medical entrance examination was held at 5,453 centres in more than 500 cities nationwide.

In response to previous controversies surrounding the exam, including allegations of paper leaks and irregularities in 2024, the NTA significantly ramped up security and monitoring mechanisms.

To ensure transparency and prevent any malpractice, the NTA also released detailed guidelines along with the admit cards and exam city slips.

