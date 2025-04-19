UBSE declares Uttarakhand class 10th, 12th results 2025

New Delhi, April 19 (IANS) The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) officially released the results for Class 10 and Class 12 on Saturday. The results are hosted at: ubse.uk.gov.in and uaresults.nic.in.

This year, the pass rate for Class 10 students stands at an impressive 90.77 per cent. Out of 1,09,859 candidates who appeared for the exam, 99,725 successfully passed. For Class 12, the pass percentage is 83.23 per cent, with 88,518 students qualifying out of the 1,06,345 who took the exam.

Anushka Rana has topped the Class 12 board examination, while Jitin Joshi and Kamal Chauhan have jointly secured the top position in the Class 10 or High School category.

The official announcement of the results took place first at a press briefing held at the Board Office in Ramnagar. Later, the state’s Education Minister formally declared the results during a press conference in Dehradun.

The UBSE Class 12 Board exams were conducted between February 21 and March 11, 2025, at multiple exam centres throughout the state.

Approximately 1,09,713 students registered for the examination. Meanwhile, the Class 10 exams also took place over the same period, with more than 2.2 lakh students participating in total. Of these, around 1.13 lakh were Class 10 examinees.

To successfully pass the UBSE exams, students must obtain a minimum of 33 per cent in each subject, including practical components. Those who fail in one or two subjects will have the opportunity to appear for supplementary exams, giving them a second chance to improve their results.

The online mark sheets are provisional and should not be considered as the final document for admission purposes and students should collect the original mark sheet and pass certificate from their schools, officials said.

The Uttarakhand Board Class 10 and 12 exams were held from February 21 to March 11.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.