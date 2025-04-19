Sonakshi Sinha-starrer ‘Nikita Roy’ to bow in theatres on May 30, 2025

Mumbai, April 19 (IANS) The makers of the upcoming Sonakshi Sinha-starrer ‘Nikita Roy’ have booked the film’s theatrical release. The film, directed by Sonakshi’s brother, Kussh S Sinha, will debut in theatres on May 30, 2025. The makers of the film unveiled a new poster today, revealing the official release date.

It promises an immersive cinematic experience, diving deep into themes of mysticism, psychological tension, and human vulnerability. The film is set against a haunting narrative backdrop, and explores the grey zones of the human mind, making it one of the most intriguing genre entries of the year.

The film is backed by Nickky Viicky Bhagnani, and also stars Arjun Rampal, Paresh Rawal, and Suhail Nayyar in lead roles.

Sharing their excitement, producers Nickky and Viicky Bhagnani said, “This film is very close to our hearts. It dares to tread where most mainstream films don’t and explores a genre we truly believe audiences are ready for. With a powerful cast, a gripping narrative, and Kussh S Sinha’s unique vision, we can’t wait for the world to experience ‘Nikita Roy’ on the big screen”.

A Nikita Pai Films Ltd. production, the film is headed by Kinjal Ashok Ghone in association with Nickky Khemchand Bhagnani, Viicky Bhagnani, Ankur Takrani, Dinesh Ratiram Gupta, and Kratos Entertainment. The story and screenplay are penned by acclaimed thriller writer Pavan Kirpalani.

The film is also co-produced by Anand Mehta, Prakash Nand Bijlani, Shakti Bhatnagar, Mehnaaz Shaikh, and Prem Raj Joshi.

Meanwhile, Sonakshi recently marked a heartwarming "ghar wapasi" with a special date night alongside her husband, Zaheer Iqbal. The ' Lootera' actress shared this intimate moment on social media, giving a glimpse of their lovely evening together as they celebrated their bond in the comfort of home.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.