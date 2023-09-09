Two-third respondents want Udhayanidhi Stalin prosecuted: Survey

New Delhi, Sep 9 (IANS) In an exclusive nationwide poll conducted by CVoter, close to two-third of the respondents expressed the view that DMK leader and Tamil Nadu Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin should be prosecuted for his controversial statements on Sanatan Dharma.

In his speech delivered last Saturday, Udhayanidhi Stalin had compared Sanatan Dharma to mosquitoes, malaria, dengue and Corona. He had also said that just like the above-mentioned diseases cannot be opposed but abolished and eradicated, Sanatan Dharma also needs to be eradicated.

Close to 55 per cent of the respondents who identify themselves as supporters of the opposition bloc want the DMK leader to be prosecuted. DMK has been a member of the UPA and is now part of the opposition INDIA block formed to fight the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

In the case of NDA supporters, about four in every five respondents want Udaynidhi to face prosecution.

The survey had a sample size of 3,350.

Even in the face of strong criticism and condemnation, the DMK leader has insisted that he will repeat his controversial remarks on Hinduism even in the future. While manyleaders of the INDIA bloc have distanced themselves from the remarks, some have supported the stance of the young DMK leader.

His remarks have drawn widespread condemnation from across the country with many insisting the son of 1Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has indulged in 'hate speech'.

In April 2023, the Supreme Court had ordered the police across all states and Union Territories to register suo moto FIRs against any person indulging in hate speech even if there is no complaint.

It had warned of contempt proceedings if its orders were not followed. A group senior judges and bureaucrats has written formally to Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud requesting him to take cognisance of Udhayanidhi Stalin's remarks.

