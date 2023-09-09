Big majority blames 'state' inaction for growing hate speech

New Delhi, Sep 9 (IANS) In an exclusive nationwide survey conducted by CVoter, an overwhelming 70 per cent of the respondents are of the opinion that inaction by governments is responsible for growing instances of hate speech despite categorical orders of the Supreme Court on this count.

The survey had a sample size of 3,350.

Interestingly, there is not much difference between the opinions of NDA and INDIA bloc supporters.

While 68 per cent of INDIA bloc supporters blame inaction by governments for the rising trend of hate speech, close to 74 per cent of ruling NDA supporters share the same viewpoint.

The controversy over hate speech was triggered recently when young DMK leader and Tamil Nadu Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin had made disparaging remarks against Sanatan Dharma.

In his speech delivered last Saturday, Udhayanidhi Stalin had compared Sanatan Dharma to mosquitoes, malaria, dengue and Corona. He had also said that just like the above-mentioned diseases cannot be opposed but abolished and eradicated, Sanatan Dharma also needs to be eradicated.

His remarks have drawn widespread condemnation from across the country with many insisting Stalin Junior has indulged in 'hate speech'.

In April 2023, the Supreme Court had ordered the police across all states and Union Territories to register suo moto FIRs against any person indulging in hate speech even if there is no complaint.

It had warned of contempt proceedings if its orders were not followed. A group senior judges and bureaucrats has written formally to Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud requesting him to take cognisance of Udhayanidhi Stalin's remarks.

