Majority thinks Udhayanidhi Stalin indulged in 'hate speech': Survey

New Delhi, Sep 9 (IANS) In an exclusive nationwide survey conducted by CVoter, a majority of the respondents are of the opinion that DMK leader and Tamil Nadu Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin indulged in hate speech by making disparaging remarks against Sanatan Dharma.

The survey had a sample size of 3,350.

During the course of a speech delivered last Saturday, the young DMK leader, who's the son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, had compared Sanatan Dharma with a number of diseases and called for its eradication.

More than 50 per cent of the respondents are of the opinion that the remarks of the DMK leader amounted to hate speech.

Close to 44 per cent of the respondents who identify themselves as supporters of the opposition alliance agree with the contention.

DMK has been a member of the UPA and is now part of the INDIA bloc formed by the opposition to fight the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

In contrast, three out of every five respondents who identify themselves as supporters of the ruling NDA said that the remarks come under the purview of hate speech. Interestingly, a significant 24 per cent of the respondents, nearly a quarter, did not have any opinion on the issue.

In his speech delivered last Saturday, Udhayanidhi Stalin had compared Sanatan Dharma to mosquitoes, malaria, dengue and Corona. He had also said that just like the above-mentioned diseases cannot be opposed but abolished and eradicated, Sanatan Dharma also needs to be eradicated.

His remarks have drawn widespread condemnation from across the country with many insisting Stalin Junior has indulged in 'hate speech'.

In April 2023, the Supreme Court had ordered the police across all states and Union Territories to register suo moto FIRs against any person indulging in hate speech even if there is no complaint.

It had warned of contempt proceedings if its orders were not followed. A group senior judges and bureaucrats has written formally to Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud requesting him to take cognisance of Udhayanidhi Stalin's remarks.

