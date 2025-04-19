Two killed in multi-vehicle collision in Bihar's Muzaffarpur

Patna, April 19 (IANS) Two persons, including a woman, were killed in a road accident at National Highway 27 (NH-27) on Kanti flyover in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district on Saturday.

One person was also injured in this mishap.

The incident, which involved a head-on collision between two bikes, a car, and two heavy trucks, took place around noon.

According to officials, the crash was triggered due to the ongoing construction of an elevated road, which has resulted in one lane being closed, forcing traffic from both directions onto a single, narrow lane.

Residents and local authorities have long voiced concerns about the high risk of accidents under such conditions.

Ramnath Prasad, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Kanti police station, confirmed the accident.

“The victims were travelling on a bike when the accident occurred. It involved two trucks, two bikes, and a car on the Kanti flyover in the district,” Prasad said.

Following the collision, traffic came to a standstill as a large crowd gathered at the scene. Police used a crane to clear the wreckage and restore traffic after three hours.

The injured was first taken to a local hospital and later referred to Shri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH) for advanced treatment.

The dead bodies were sent for the post-mortem examination. One of the victims has been identified as a resident of the Mithanpura police station area in Muzaffarpur.

The identity of the second deceased is yet to be confirmed, and police are working to trace the family.

“We have seized all vehicles involved in the collision, and the investigation is underway,” Prasad said.

The accident has sparked public outrage, with locals demanding immediate compensation for the deceased's families, better traffic management during ongoing construction, installation of speed breakers, and 24/7 police monitoring in the affected area.

Residents stressed that allowing two-way traffic on a single lane amid ongoing construction is extremely dangerous and urged the authorities to act swiftly before more lives are endangered.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.