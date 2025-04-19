Crispin Chettri names 39 probables for AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers

New Delhi, April 19 (IANS) A list of 39 probables for the Indian senior women’s team camp was, on Saturday, announced by head coach Crispin Chettri. The Blue Tigresses are set to play the AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers in Chiang Mai, Thailand, from June 23 to July 5. They have been drawn into Group B, where they will face hosts Thailand, Mongolia, Timor Leste, and Iraq.

The senior women’s team camp will commence on May 1 at the Padukone-Dravid Centre for Sports Excellence in Bengaluru, the All-India Football Federation (AIFF) informed in a release on Saturday.

Eight tickets to the 21st edition of the continental showpiece are up for grabs as 34 teams will compete to join hosts Australia and the top three sides from the AFC Women’s Asian Cup India 2022 - defending champions China, runners-up Korea Republic, and third-placed Japan.

Group A comprises Iran, Jordan, Lebanon, Singapore, and Bhutan, and the matches will be played from June 23 in Jordan. Group C will have hosts Myanmar, Bahrain, Bangladesh, and Turkmenistan playing for a spot in the next round. The first match will be played on June 29. Group D has Chinese Taipei, Indonesia, Kyrgyzstan, and Pakistan, with Indonesia hosting the matches from June 29.

The top six teams at the AFC Women’s Asian Cup Australia 2026 will qualify for the FIFA Women's World Cup Brazil 2027.

List of probables for the AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers:

Goalkeepers: Payal Basude, Elangbam Panthoi Chanu, Keisham Melody Chanu, Moirangthem Monalisha Devi.

Defenders: Purnima Kumari, Phanjoubam Nirmala Devi, Martina Thokchom, Shubhangi Singh, Sanju, Malati Munda, Toijam Thoibisana Chanu, Sorokhaibam Ranjana Chanu, Ngangbam Sweety Devi, Viksit Bara, Hemam Shilky Devi.

Midfielders: Kiran Pisda, Nongmaithem Ratanbala Devi, Muskan Subba, Lisham Babina Devi, Karthika Angamuthu, Cindy Remruatpuii Colney, Sangita Basfore, Priyadharshini S, Baby Sana, Santosh, Anju Tamang.

Forwards: Mousumi Murmu, Malavika P., Sandhiya Ranganathan, Soumya Guguloth, Sulanjana Raul, Lynda Kom Serto, Rimpa Haldar, Manisha Naik, Renu, Karishma Purushottam Shirvoikar, Sumati Kumari, Manisha Kalyan, Grace Dangmei.

Head Coach: Crispin Chettri

Assistant Coach: Priya PV

Goalkeeper Coach: Dipankar Choudhury

