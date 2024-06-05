Two killed, eight injured in road accident at TN's Kallakurichi

Chennai, June 5 (IANS) Two persons were killed and eight others sustained injuries after the mini-van they were travelling in rammed into a tree in Tamil Nadu's Kallakurichi district on Wednesday.

The deceased were identified as Brinda (60) and her son Sivajothi (30), residents of Ponneri in Kancheepuram district.

The incident occurred when they were en route to Kancheepuram from Rameshwaram.

Police said that Sivajothi, who was driving the mini-van, lost control of the vehicle after which it rammed into the tree.

Sivajothi's wife Dhakshayini (27), their son Vedashree and six other relatives were injured in the accident.

The injured were rushed to Government Villupuram Medical College Hospital.

Details are awaited.

