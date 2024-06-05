IIT-K hosts awareness campaign on three new criminal laws

Kanpur (UP), June 5 (IANS) The Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IIT-K) hosted an awareness campaign about the country's three new criminal laws.

This campaign was organised by the Institute's Legal Cell under the direction of the Union Ministry of Education.

The campaign aimed to inform the campus community about the new criminal laws, according to an official release.

The new laws, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, will replace the Indian Penal Code, 1860, while the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, will supersede the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973, and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, 2023, will take the place of the Indian Evidence Act, 1872.

These new laws are designed to be more relevant to modern India, incorporating aspects like cybercrime, social justice, and modern evidence procedures. They aim to simplify legal language, streamline processes, and strengthen victim rights while decolonizing the legal framework. These changes will take effect on July 1.

Chandan Kumar Singh, Senior Public Prosecutor, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said, "The new laws will usher in significant legal reforms and establish a new social order in India. I am confident that this campaign will successfully raise awareness about the details of these new criminal codes."

With the implementation of these new laws just a month away, IIT Kanpur's awareness campaign has equipped the campus community with the knowledge necessary to understand and adapt to this important legal evolution.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.