Two groups of schoolboys clash in Delhi, one injured

New Delhi, Nov 2 (IANS) A Class 12 student sustained injuries in his neck during a clash between two groups of schoolboys in north Delhi, an official said on Thursday.

According to police, the victim, a student of Sarvodaya School, Burari, was on his way back home on Wednesday after the evening shift when he saw some boys fighting and the ones under the pump were his known fellows of a junior school.

“As he watched to intervene, the boys shifted focus on him and attacked him and the victim was thrown off guard. A sharp or pointed object caused injury on the back of his neck,” said a senior police officer.

“The injured was taken to a higher centre for superior treatment by a police officer. Prima facie, it is a quarrel between school kids. Case has been registered and investigation has been taken up,” said the officer.

Further details were awaited.

