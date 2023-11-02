Rare Indian Fox rescued near Nalsarovar, Ahmedabad, receives treatment for severe dehydration

Ahmedabad, Nov 2 (IANS) A rare Indian Fox was saved from a precarious situation on a farm near Nalsarovar in Sanand taluka, Ahmedabad.

The severely-dehydrated fox that was in dire need of assistance was discovered by villagers in Melasana. The unusual sight quickly drew a huge crowd to the location.

Officials shared on Thursday that they found this out on October 30.

Around Nalsarovar, the Indian Fox is often observed scavenging for food, feeding on meat left over by other large predators and on cattle carcasses. They also have a penchant for berries whenever the fruit is in season.

Alerted to the dire condition the Indian Fox was found in, a local resident contacted the Animal Life Care NGO, which promptly responded to the message.

The NGO's team provided the weakened fox with first aid and then transported it to the Forest Department Hospital in Bodakdev, Ahmedabad for specialised care.

Officials from the NGO said that it was quite unusual to spot an Indian Fox, let alone one that is so sick and dehydrated that it requires human aid and intervention.

This species typically inhabits the forests surrounding the lake and is known to venture into nearby villages in the evenings.

Villagers recount that a skulk of foxes frequently gathers at the edge of the village and their howling is very audible at night.

