Two-day holidays for educational institutions in Telangana due to rains

Hyderabad, July 26 (IANS) The Telangana government on Tuesday declared two days holidays for all educational institutions in the state in view of incessant heavy rains.

All educational institutions, government, government-aided and private, will remain closed on Wednesday and Thursday (July 26 and 27) as Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao instructed Education Minister Sabita Indra Reddy to declare holidays amid continuing rains in several parts of the state.

The heavy rains have inundated low-lying areas in some districts and hit road transport. Normal life in parts of the state came to a standstill. Lakes, tanks and other water bodies were overflowing.

Velpur mandal in united Nizamabad district, which received a record 46 cm rainfall, was witnessing a deluge. Two lakes breached in the mandal inundating residential areas. Agriculture fields were also flooded in the mandal, causing huge losses to farmers.

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for some districts including Hyderabad for Wednesday. It forecast heavy to very heavy rains with extremely heavy rains at isolated places in Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Jangaon, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri and Hyderabad districts.

The IMD has also issued an orange alert to nine districts.

