Orchestra dancer gang-raped by 15 persons for 7 days in Bihar's Saran

Patna, July 26 (IANS) An orchestra dancer was gang-raped by 15 persons for a week in Bihar’s Saran district, police said.

The accused then dumped her in a semi-naked stage in an isolated place after her health deteriorated and she became unconscious.

Some passersby spotted her on Monday and they gave her clothes and informed local police about the incident. The victim, a married woman and native of UP's Gonda district, has been admitted in the Sadar hospital, Chapra. T

As per her statement, she was working under a woman orchestra operator, but sold her to another orchestra operator for Rs 10,000 and fled to Delhi after she informed her boss that she wanted to quit the job of dancer and return to her native place.

"That woman has sold her to another orchestra operator for Rs 10,000 and asked her to perform in a show. She went there and performed in the orchestra in Masrakh in Saran district. While returning to Gonda from Masrakh, 15 persons kidnapped her and held captive in a room. They gang raped her for 7 days until her health deteriorated and she become unconscious," said another dancer and friend of the victim.

"We have received an information about gang rape. We have registered an FIR in this matter and arrested one of the accused named Naushad Alam. The raids are on to nab other accused and the woman operator who sold her for Rs 10,000," SP, Saran, Dr Gaurav Mangla said.

