Two bodies found hanging from tree in Kushinagar; injury marks on both boy and girl

Lucknow, July 2 (IANS) The residents of Kushinagar district in Uttar Pradesh woke up to a horrifying sight of alleged cold-blooded murder on Wednesday morning. Two youths -- a boy and a girl -- were found hanging from a tree in Parsona village, leaving the residents shell-shocked.

Initial reports suggest that the duo were allegedly killed and then hanged from a tree.

The dead bodies, found under mysterious circumstances, had injury marks and also blood stains.

According to eyewitnesses, the girl had injury marks on her head while the boy’s pants were smeared with blood.

Police have taken the bodies into custody, and a postmortem is being done to ascertain the actual cause of the death.

The gruesome incident took place in Parsona village of the Tamkuhiraj area of Kushinagar. Villagers spotted the two bodies hanging in a sugarcane farm on Wednesday morning and reported the matter to the police.

The girl had gone missing on Tuesday morning, while the youth had also been reported missing since last evening.

The deceased have been identified as Rahul Nishad (20) and Ashu (18). Rahul was a class Xth passout and was working as a labourer, while Ashu was studying in Class VIIIth.

The duo was believed to be engaged in a love affair, which also created hostility among their families as both belonged to different castes. On some occasions, the village panchayat was also called to address the feud between two families over an affair between their children.

The ghastly incident has sent shockwaves in the village as locals believe that the duo were brutally murdered and then hanged from the tree. Rahul’s sister has claimed that he was killed by Ashu’s brothers because they never approved of their relationship.

Meanwhile, police have begun an investigation into the case and are questioning their families and relatives to gather details.

CO Kundan Singh told the press that the police received information about two bodies hanging from a tree at around 5 a.m. He further said that all matters are being looked into, and suspects are being rounded up for further investigation.

