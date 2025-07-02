Stock Market Holidays in June 2025: Check the Complete list of Market Closers

Planning to invest or take a break this July? Here’s everything you need to know about stock market operations and public holidays in India during the month. Though July features several state-level celebrations such as local festivals in Tripura, Telangana, and Jammu & Kashmir, they do not lead to nationwide trading halts. One of the key observations, Muharram, will most probably be on Sunday, July 6, which falls on a normal weekly market holiday. Hence, trading on both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will not be disturbed by this occasion.

As per the official calendar of trading, stock markets remain closed on all Sundays and Saturdays. In July 2025, the non-trading holidays are:

Saturdays: July 5, 12, 19, 26

Sundays: July 6, 13, 20, 27

That is a total of eight planned closures, all on weekends. There are no festivals or special trading holidays during the month that affect market activity.

Muharram 2025: Will It Affect Businesses?

Muharram, which signals the start of the Islamic New Year, is expected on July 7, although the actual date will be determined after moon sightings. Should the moon not be sighted, the observance might be moved to July 8. On this day, most government offices, schools, and banks might stay closed in various states. Local announcements will ascertain the final position.

Commodity Market Update

On Muharram, the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) will be closed for the morning session, and they will open in the evening from 5:00 PM onwards. Commodity traders need to plan accordingly.

Important Regional Observances in July 2025

July 3: Traditional festival in Tripura

July 6: Religious holiday (various states), Women's Day in Mizoram

July 13: Regional remembrance days in J&K and Sikkim

July 16: Harvest festival in Uttarakhand

July 19: Ritual day in Tripura

July 21: Marked in Telangana

July 27: Local holiday in Chhattisgarh

July 31: Punjab and Haryana memorial day

No all-India market holiday has been declared for July for these occasions.