Bigg Boss Kannada 12 Suspended: Restart Date and What’s Next for Contestants?

Bigg Boss Kannada’s 12th season has hit a major roadblock after the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) ordered the closure of the show’s studio in Bidadi for environmental violations. Power to the set was cut and contestants were asked to vacate, bringing the popular reality show to a sudden halt and leaving fans wondering what comes next.

The trouble began when authorities flagged serious lapses in waste management and a lack of required clearances at the filming site. With the studio sealed and production disrupted, the makers shifted contestants to a resort temporarily to keep the team together. The shutdown has not only stalled the season but also raised questions about how a show of this scale overlooked key environmental regulations.

To keep the broadcast running, the makers are currently airing pre recorded episodes that were already shot before the closure. The show typically has a content buffer, and these episodes are helping maintain continuity for viewers. However, this stockpile will not last long, and the production team will need to return to active shooting soon to avoid running out of new content.

While there is no official restart date, industry insiders believe the show could return to live production by late October if the compliance issues are addressed quickly. A more cautious estimate points to early or mid November if approvals and set changes take longer than expected. The timeline will depend on how fast the production house meets the environmental requirements and regains permission to film.

The unexpected pause has shaken up the season’s flow and could impact strategies, alliances, and the overall momentum of the game. Fans are now waiting anxiously to see if the makers can resolve the crisis and bring Bigg Boss Kannada 12 back on track without losing its edge or audience interest.