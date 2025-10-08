Sara Khan Marriage: Who Is Krish Pathak? All About Their Intimate Court Wedding

Television actress Sara Khan, best known for her work in Sapna Babul Ka… Bidaai and her appearance on Bigg Boss 4, has stepped into a new chapter of life. On October 6, 2025, the actress tied the knot for the second time, marrying actor-producer Krish Pathak in an intimate court wedding. While the ceremony was simple, the couple’s journey toward marriage has been filled with warmth, modern love, and quiet resilience.

Sara Khan's Husband Krish Pathak: Everything You Need to Know

Sara revealed that she and Krish met around a year ago through a dating app, where casual conversation soon turned into something more meaningful. From the beginning, Sara was upfront about wanting commitment rather than a casual fling. Krish respected her clarity, and the two quickly formed a strong bond built on honesty and shared values.

They began spending more time together and eventually started living as partners. Sara says she felt like his wife long before the legal paperwork was signed, but the court wedding gave their relationship a sense of completeness.

The couple kept the marriage low-key, opting for a private registration rather than a grand traditional event. According to Sara, the moment they signed the marriage documents was filled with excitement and emotion. She described getting “goosebumps and butterflies” as she officially became Krish’s wife. Krish called their story a “modern love journey,” one that proves lasting bonds can still blossom in unexpected ways in the digital age.

While the legal wedding has been done, Sara and Krish plan to host a bigger celebration for family and friends later this year, with reports suggesting that December could be when the festivities take place. Close friends say the couple wanted to avoid unnecessary media spectacle and instead focus on each other and their families during this important step.

This marks a significant new beginning for Sara, who previously married television actor Ali Merchant in 2010 while both were contestants on Bigg Boss 4. That relationship ended soon after and was marked by public controversy. Over the years, Sara has spoken openly about how painful and chaotic that period was, calling her first marriage a “nightmare.”

After that experience, she remained cautious about love but never gave up on the idea of a true partnership.

Krish Pathak, her new husband, is an actor and producer known for his work in shows like POW: Bandi Yuddh Ke and Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar. He has also collaborated with Sara on creative projects, including the music video A Love Paradox: DARR DARR JAUN, produced under her banner. Friends describe him as ambitious yet grounded, and deeply supportive of Sara’s journey.

With this new marriage, Sara seems to have found stability and happiness after a turbulent past. Fans have flooded social media with congratulations, calling this the fresh start she truly deserves. As the couple gears up for their planned celebration later this year, their story stands as a hopeful reminder that love can find its way, even after heartbreak.