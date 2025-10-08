Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Bharani Faces Heat, Accused of Playing a Double Game

The drama inside Bigg Boss Telugu 9 has reached new levels, with contestant Bharani now at the center of major controversy. Once seen as a calm and composed player, Bharani is facing accusations of being “fake” and “two faced” from several housemates who believe his friendly image is only for the cameras.

The tension boiled over during a recent task when Bharani used his strength to push some of the female contestants aside. This move infuriated Srija Dammu, who confronted him directly. She accused Bharani of pretending to be everyone’s friend while secretly talking about them behind their backs. Her strong words sparked a heated debate in the house and encouraged other contestants to speak up about their mistrust of him.

Bharani has projected a polite and good natured image since the start of the show. Even host Nagarjuna had earlier questioned whether Bharani’s calm demeanor was genuine or just part of his game plan. Now, many housemates are openly suggesting that his bonding with others, especially his close relationship with Thanuja whom he calls his daughter, is a strategy rather than real affection.

Despite the mounting criticism, Bharani has stayed composed. He insists he is simply being himself and has no plans to change to please others. But with the atmosphere in the house turning tense and a batch of six new wild card contestants expected soon, the challenges for him are only increasing.

Bharani is also nominated for eviction this week, putting his survival in the show in serious question. His ability to handle the growing hostility and prove that his personality is genuine will decide whether he can turn the tide or become one of the season’s biggest casualties.